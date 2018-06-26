Tornado hits Eureka in southeast Kansas

GREENWOOD COUNTY —Eureka sustained a direct hit from a tornado just before 7:30p.m.Tuesday. Power lines were down and first responders were asked to report to the fire station on South Main Street, according to the Greenwood County Emergency Management.

Hundreds are without power in the city of Eureka, according to Westar Energy.

A temporary shelter was established at the Methodist Church.

People were asked to avoid the damage area. Emergency vehicles are being delayed attempted to reach the scene due to traffic.

The Governor’s office issued a disaster declaration for Greenwood County, according to Kansas Adjutant’s General’s office.

Officials are working to assess damage. There are no reports of injury. Eureka is located 60 miles east of Wichita.