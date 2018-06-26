Thursday USD 428 Board of Education Luncheon Agenda

BOARD OF EDUCATION – UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428
At the District Education Center, 201 South Patton Road, Great Bend, Kansas
June 28, 2018 7:30 a.m.
SPECIAL MEETING
1. Call to Order / Roll Call ………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres
2. Adoption of Agenda ……………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres
3. Recognition of Visitors ………………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres
4. Approval of Insurance for 2018-2019 ………………………………………… Mr. Umphres
The administration recommends approval of the Insurance Planning, Inc. premium for 2018-2019 property and liability insurance coverage @ $195,922, an increase of $13,177 over the prior year premium of $182,745.
5. Approval of Contributions ……………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres
The administration requests BOE approval of the following items.
-Lifetouch National School Studios wishes to present commission checks to five schools relating to spring-pictures participation.
Eisenhower Elementary School $633.62
Jefferson Elementary School $687.65
Lincoln Elementary School $913.48
Park Elementary School $457.03
GB Middle School $533.41
-GB High School – GB High School Future Farmers of America club wishes to accept a $1278 Home Grown Rebate from Keystone Consolidated Ind / KSW.
-Park Elementary School – Park Elementary Drone Club wishes to accept a $50 donation from Benefit Management LLC.
-Riley Elementary School – GB Recreation Center wishes to donate used volleyball court equipment to Riley Elementary. Items include 4 steel posts, 2 nets, 4 net cable covers, 4 antennas, 2 floor sockets, 3 post pads and a winch system.
6. Approval of End-of-Year Budget Expenditures and Transfers ……….. Mr. Umphres
Following a presentation of proposed expenditures and transfers for the 2017-2018 budget, the administration will recommend approval.
7. Consent Agenda …………………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres
A. Personnel Report
Licensed Teacher Appointments
-Mrs. Jodie Kuhn, Teacher of Grade 4 at Riley Elementary School.
8. Adjournment …………………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres