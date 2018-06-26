Thursday USD 428 Board of Education Luncheon Agenda

BOARD OF EDUCATION – UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428

At the District Education Center, 201 South Patton Road, Great Bend, Kansas

June 28, 2018 7:30 a.m.

SPECIAL MEETING

1. Call to Order / Roll Call ………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

2. Adoption of Agenda ……………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

3. Recognition of Visitors ………………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

4. Approval of Insurance for 2018-2019 ………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

The administration recommends approval of the Insurance Planning, Inc. premium for 2018-2019 property and liability insurance coverage @ $195,922, an increase of $13,177 over the prior year premium of $182,745.

5. Approval of Contributions ……………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

The administration requests BOE approval of the following items.

-Lifetouch National School Studios wishes to present commission checks to five schools relating to spring-pictures participation.

Eisenhower Elementary School $633.62

Jefferson Elementary School $687.65

Lincoln Elementary School $913.48

Park Elementary School $457.03

GB Middle School $533.41

-GB High School – GB High School Future Farmers of America club wishes to accept a $1278 Home Grown Rebate from Keystone Consolidated Ind / KSW.

-Park Elementary School – Park Elementary Drone Club wishes to accept a $50 donation from Benefit Management LLC.

-Riley Elementary School – GB Recreation Center wishes to donate used volleyball court equipment to Riley Elementary. Items include 4 steel posts, 2 nets, 4 net cable covers, 4 antennas, 2 floor sockets, 3 post pads and a winch system.

6. Approval of End-of-Year Budget Expenditures and Transfers ……….. Mr. Umphres

Following a presentation of proposed expenditures and transfers for the 2017-2018 budget, the administration will recommend approval.

7. Consent Agenda …………………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

A. Personnel Report

Licensed Teacher Appointments

-Mrs. Jodie Kuhn, Teacher of Grade 4 at Riley Elementary School.

8. Adjournment …………………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres