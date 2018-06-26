Police: Kansas man, suspect hospitalized after shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 7:30p.m. Monday, police received a call from the 600 block of SW 5th Street Topeka for a report of a gunshot wound victim, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

When officers arrived they found the front door of the residence open. and a 27-year-old man on the ground with wounds, not caused by a gunshot.

This person was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

The initial investigation suggests the 27-year-old as the suspect in the potential aggravated battery.

Officers then located a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The 36 year-old victim is suffering from what appears to be a non-life threatening wound.

Investigators spoke with several witnesses at the scene and at the Law Enforcement Center. A shotgun was located at the scene, and is believed to be the weapon used in the incident.

Police released no additional details late Monday.