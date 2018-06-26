Penka promoted at American State Bank



BUSINESS NEWS

American State Bank announces the promotion of Sara Penka to AVP/Back Office Manager. The announcement was made by Amy Maytum, Senior Vice President of the bank.

“Sara’s commitment to providing excellent customer service and solutions are two of the reasons that she deserves this promotion. She embodies so many of the traits that we look for in employees, including a willingness to try new things and a great attitude,” said Maytum.

Penka started at ASB in 2013 and has been promoted and recognized several times during her employment. Prior to working at American State Bank, Penka worked at 2 other financial institutions. In her new role, Penka will be responsible for back office operations overseeing processing.

“I really enjoy being a part of the team here at ASB. Everyone is so friendly and positive. It is a great group to be working with,” Penka said.

Sara is from Olmitz, KS and works at the Great Bend branch on Main Street.