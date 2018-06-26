Michael Paul Cox, age 24 years, of Bushton, Kansas passed away on Monday afternoon, June 25, 2018 at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis in Wichita, Kansas after a brief illness. Michael was born on October 18, 1993 at Grand Junction, Colorado to Richard Haubach and Tina Cox, and moved to Kansas in 1996. He graduated from Central Plains High School in Claflin, Kansas in 2012, and was formerly employed at Sunflower Diversified Services in Great Bend, Kansas and Casey’s General Store in Ellsworth, Kansas until declining health prevented him from working. He was united in marriage to Bridgette Oberle on March 24, 2017 at Lyons, Kansas. Michael loved all sports, and loved playing Magic Cards with neighbors and friends. Most of all, Michael really enjoyed spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife, Bridgette Oberle Cox of Ellsworth, Kansas; one son, William Cox of Bushton, Kansas; one step-daughter Saleena Justice of Salina, Kansas; his parents Tom and Tina (Cox) Smolik of Bushton, Kansas; one brother, Mason Cox of Bushton, Kansas; two sisters, Nichole Smolik (and her significant other Travis Horner) of Oxford, North Carolina and Heather (and her husband Anthony) Ramirez of Great Bend, Kansas; two sisters-in-law, Aubrey and Rory Oberle of Bushton, Kansas; his parents-in-law Roy and Melissa Oberle of Bushton, Kansas; his paternal grandmother, Doris Smolik of Great Bend, Kansas; several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by one brother, Chris Smolik in 2011; his grandparents: William Cox, Jr. in 2011, Matthew Smolik in 2014, and Glenda Culver in 2017; a cousin, Catherine Shearer in 1991.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 29, 2018 at Charter Funerals in Great Bend, Kansas with Andrew Hoelscher officiating. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 28 at Charter Funerals in Great Bend, Kansas. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left and a complete obituary notice may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/obituary/chgb.

