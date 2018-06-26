Kansas woman dies after crash with a semi

JACKSON COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Jackson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 PT Cruiser driven by Helen L. Nolan, 80, Topeka, was eastbound on 190th Road. The driver attempted to cross U.S. 75, failed to yield. a southbound Kenworth semi driven by Steven W. Akin, 55, St. Marys, struck the PT Cruiser.

Nolan was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

Akin was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.