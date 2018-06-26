Kansas serial burglary suspect in custody

Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 5500 and 5600 block of SW 17th Terrace in Topeka after numerous reports of cars and homes being burglarized.

Witnesses reported seeing three suspects walking eastbound on 17th Terrace.

As officers searched the area, an officer saw two subjects near SW 17th Terr. and Kent Place that were possibly involved.

Once the suspects saw the officer, the pair fled on foot, running through backyards.

Police were able to capture Anthony Soto, 20, of Topeka and recover personal property from a burglary. Soto was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.