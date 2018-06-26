Kansas man dies in pickup rollover crash

MEADE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 6a.m. Tuesday in Meade County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Dodge Dakota driven by Nicholas A. Finke, 21, Fowler, was traveling on 15 Road eleven miles south of Meade.

The driver lost control of the truck as it traveled around a corner at an excessive speed. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle entered the east ditch. The driver corrected again and the truck’s wheels caught in the dirt and it one rolled.

Finke was pronounced dead at the scene and transported Fidler – Orme – Bachman Mortuary. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.