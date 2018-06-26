Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Kansas man captured with $67K in backpack sentenced

by

KANSAS CITY. – A Kansas man who was arrested with methamphetamine, heroin and $67,000 in cash was sentenced Monday to 164 months in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Lopez -photo Wyandotte Co.

Juan Lopez, 23, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In his plea, he admitted he drove away from a residence on the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue when the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department came to serve a search warrant there. He abandoned his car near West 42nd Avenue and Thompson Street and he ran into a wooded residential area carrying two bags.

Police recovered one of the bags with more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine and more than half a pound of heroin.

When residents of the 4100 block of Lloyd Street reported a prowler in their garage, police found Lopez hiding there with the second backpack, which contained $67,000 in cash. When police searched the residence on Georgia Avenue, they found firearms, including three assault rifles, a pistol grip shotgun, a Mac-10 and two bulletproof vests.