Kansas man admits using a 9mm Ruger to rob bank

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to 85 months in federal prison for robbing an Overland Park bank at gunpoint, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Mamoudou U. Kaba, 22, Shawnee, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during the robbery. In his plea, he admitted he brandished a handgun on Sept 22, 2015, when he robbed U.S. Bank at 9900 West 87th in Overland Park, Kan.

He pointed a gun a 9 mm Ruger at a clerk and customers before fleeing the bank with stolen cash.



