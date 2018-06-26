Kan. man jailed for murder after calling 911 to report harming girlfriend

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder and have made an arrest.

Just before 2a.m. Tuesday, police responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 Block of North Amidon after a 25-year-old man called 911 to report harming his 22-year-old girlfriend, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers located the caller. He was armed with a knife and taken into custody on requested charges of First-Degree murder, according to Davidson.

Officers also located the victim inside the apartment. She had multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Davidson.

The incident marks the third domestic violence homicide in Wichita this year. There were eight reported in 2018, according to Davidson.

Police released no additional details Tuesday.