The Fieldhouse in Great Bend hosted a basketball camp June 23, 2018 that included players from the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, and former Wasburn University coach Bob Chipman.

Mitch Lightfoot, David McCormack, Devin Dotson from KU and Dean Wade, Barry Brown, and Kam Stokes made an appearance. The event included a skills camp for children ages 7-17 and a chance to get autographs and pictures with the players.