Immigrant child removed from mural near Kan. historic site

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A last-minute addition of an immigrant child clinging to her mother has been removed from a mural near the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic site in Topeka.

The image was painted over Monday on a 130-foot wide, 30-foot tall mural across from the former all-black school that tells the story of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that ended segregated education.

Artist bj McBride says she “couldn’t help” adding the child Friday in response to the separation of parents and children at the U.S. border, but said later she thinks it was “distracting.”

The Topeka nonprofit ArtsConnect worked with another nonprofit and raised $100,000 for the project. The group’s executive director, Sarah Fizell, says the image didn’t fit with the mural’s mission.