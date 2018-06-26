GREAT BEND – Harold Joseph Schmidt, passed away on June 25, 2018, at the age of 93, while at Via Christi Village, Hays. Born in Catherine, Kansas on June 15, 1925, to John and Anna (Schuetz) Schmidt. He married Elenora Monica Pfeifer in Liebenthal, Kansas on August 23, 1948. They started their married life in Hays and then moved to Great Bend.

He worked in the oil field business and for Mid-Continent L.P. Service, which then took them to Pratt, for several years, until they finally settled back in Great Bend in 1967 where they retired together. After more than 45 years of service as a transport-driver and bob-tail driver delivering L.P. gas to the surrounding counties residents and farms, he still continued working part time until the age of 76. During all this time he developed relationships and made friends with his customers.

Harold also devoted his life to the Catholic Church as a lay minister for the Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Church, he was a Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He was especially dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary; as a member of The Blue Army he gave presentations over the air, spreading the word and understanding of Our Lady of Fatima and the miracles Our Lady of Lourdes.

Survivors include one son and daughter: Richard Harold Schmidt and wife Kathy, Hays, and Aileen Frances Bailey and husband Kevin, Leavenworth; one sister, Laurita (Schmidt) Karlin, Hays; five grandchildren: David and wife Regina Schmidt of Lake Ozark, Missouri, Kendall Lang and wife Michelle of Great Bend, Michael Schmidt and wife Julie of Aurora, Colorado, Stephanie (Lang) and husband T.J. Herzog of Liberty, Missouri, and Brandy (Schmidt) and husband Bret Jackson of Denton, Texas; nine great-grandchildren: Sheldon Schmidt, Harrison Jackson, Garrett Schmidt, Brandon Jackson, Landon Schmidt, Madison Jackson, Kennedy Schmidt, Mikalya Lang, and Monica Lang.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife Elenora Monica (Pfeifer) Schmidt; one daughter, Janice Marie (Schmidt) Lang; nine siblings, his brothers and sisters, Norbert, Edgar, William, Francis and Robert and Alexia Sander; his half-sisters Angela (Rohr), Clara and Florine Froelich; as well as, one great-grandson, Zachary Lang.

Visitation will be from 1 to 9 p.m., Friday, June 29, 2018, with vigil service at 7 p.m., at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 30, 2018 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father Don Bedore presiding. Interment to follow at the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Prince of Peace Parish, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530