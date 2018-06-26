Cop Shop (6/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/25)
Theft
At 7 a.m. a theft was reported at 325 Marla Street.
Injury Accident
At 11:15 a.m. KHP worked an accident in the 300 block of N. US 281 Highway.
Traumatic Injuries
At 1:50 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4 NW 30 Road A6 L5.
Theft
At 3:58 p.m. a theft was reported at 4001 Worden Street in Albert.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/25)
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:14 a.m. an accident was reported at 1217 Williams Street.
Theft
At 10:23 a.m. theft of a license plate was reported at 4905 10th Street.
Breathing Problems
At 10:38 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2519 7th Street.
Theft
At 2:16 p.m. theft of services was reported at 4909 10th Street.
Abdominal Pain / Problems
At 5:37 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3607 10th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:02 p.m. an unknown vehicle had an accident with a mailbox at 300 Fruit Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 11:19 p.m. a report of someone breaking into the shop and taking items at 2211 Washington Street.