Cop Shop (6/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/25)

Theft

At 7 a.m. a theft was reported at 325 Marla Street.

Injury Accident

At 11:15 a.m. KHP worked an accident in the 300 block of N. US 281 Highway.

Traumatic Injuries

At 1:50 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4 NW 30 Road A6 L5.

Theft

At 3:58 p.m. a theft was reported at 4001 Worden Street in Albert.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/25)

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:14 a.m. an accident was reported at 1217 Williams Street.

Theft

At 10:23 a.m. theft of a license plate was reported at 4905 10th Street.

Breathing Problems

At 10:38 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2519 7th Street.

Theft

At 2:16 p.m. theft of services was reported at 4909 10th Street.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 5:37 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3607 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:02 p.m. an unknown vehicle had an accident with a mailbox at 300 Fruit Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:19 p.m. a report of someone breaking into the shop and taking items at 2211 Washington Street.