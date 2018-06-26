BCYP members listen to parenting tips at leadership development series

With careers in education, Phil and Jane Heeke have seen a lot of child neglect and abuse from parents. Wanting to help, the married couple started teaching parenting classes. The course covers six parenting principles the two developed that can help parents regardless of their background or situation.

Jane Heeke says it is important to be consistent with your parenting, communicate with your children, and be good role models. The first principle is to remember that your child sees you as a role model growing up and is always watching.

The presentation "Parenting with Courage & Confidence" was held Tuesday in Great Bend.

Heeke noted working parents often concern themselves with having their children spend so much time at daycare. It is also easy to entertain the child or keep them quiet, but are you as a parent engaging with your child? Quality time becomes essential in a disengaged society.

She also noted for couples to make sure to put importance on your relationship and not be completely child-centered.

The Heekes teach two parenting classes a year. The class meets once a week for an hour and a half for six weeks.

YP exists to foster networking, develop young leaders, and give back to the community. The group is open for anyone age 21 to 40 residing in Barton County.