Barton County Treasurer Jim Jordan recognized for continuing education efforts

Barton County Treasurer Jim Jordan is continuing to expand his knowledge of the position that he now holds in county government. Jordan Monday was recognized for his efforts to become a certificated Kansas County Treasurer. Here’s Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz.

Jordan began taking classes through the Kansas County Treasurers Association, Fort Hays State University and the Docking Institute of Public Affairs.

Jordan was elected in November of 2016, running unopposed in replacing former Treasurer Kevin Wondra who did not seek another term. By state law, Jordan did not take office until October of 2017 as the country treasurer’s term coincides with the county tax year.