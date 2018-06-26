Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/25)

BOOKED: Blake Kilbourn of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Joel S. Shelor on a Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Luis Sepulveda on a GBMC warrant for FTA, bond is set in the amount of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Gerald Martin of Great Bend on GBPD case for aggravated assault, bond is set at $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Julio Torres of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $250 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite.

RELEASED: Derrick Buess of Great Bend on BCDC serve sentence after serving partial sentence.

RELEASED: Hugo Melgar-Arriaga of Tulsa, OK on BCDC case to immigration.

RELEASED: Joshua Pettijohn on BCDC warrant to probation.

RELEASED: Antonio R. Brison to Russell County District Court after being released on GBMC warrants with no conditions.

RELEASED: Luis Sepulveda on a GBMC warrant for FTA after posting $500 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.