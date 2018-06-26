3 Kansas teens charged in party bus shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have 3 teens in custody.

The Sedgwick County District Attorneys (DA) office has charged three teenage suspects in reference to the shooting that occurred on a Spots Party Bus at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday June 9, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 19-year-old woman was injured, treated at an area hospital and released.

Through the investigation, Wichita Police investigators identified three suspects in the case, which was presented to the DA’s Office. The charges are as follows:

A 16-year-old male charged with criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, causing great bodily harm; and a juvenile in possession of a firearm;

A 17-year-old male charged with carrying a concealed firearm; and

An 18-year-old male charged with a felony, in possession of a firearm.

On June 9, officers responded to a drive-by shooting call, which occurred in the area of Central and Nims. Upon arrival, Officers located a 19-year-old woman on a Spots Party Bus with a single gunshot wound to her shoulder.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threating injury. The party bus was dropping off individuals when a 16-year-old male suspect, outside the bus, fired multiple gunshots at the bus striking the victim.

During the incident, a silver 2002 Honda Civic occupied by three individuals was also struck by one gunshot. No individuals were injured in the Civic. This was not a random incident, according to Davidson.