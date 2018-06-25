Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Breezy.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Breezy.

Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.