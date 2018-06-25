Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Phil Grossardt. Guests include Dr. Troy Moore from Central Kansas Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic. Dr. Moore will be joined by the clinics two new Doctors of Physical Therapy Jake Thompson and Adam Kristek.

9A-10A Trading Post with Steve Webster

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Brazil-U.S. ethanol trade could get a nice boost. Mike Dwyer with the USGC gives Chip the details of the ongoing efforts.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif – Guests include Great Bend High School Woodworking instructor Travis Straub. (Encore Presentation)

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Agri-Talk After the Bell,” with Chip Flory.

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Milwaukee Brewers

10:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”