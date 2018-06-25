Suspect in Kansas Amber Alert captured

KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a June 22 Amber Alert.

Police reported Monday that Anthony King is in custody and has been charged with 1st degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in this incident, according to a media release.

On Friday authorities issued an Amber Alert for 15-year-old Brqajaean Sledge. She was reported missing after her grandfather was found shot.

Just before 6:00p.m. Saturday, Brajaean Sledge walked into to a Kansas City Missouri Police Station and identified herself to authorities and the Amber Alert was canceled. Police released no additional details Monday.