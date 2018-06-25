Monday Sports Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) — Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam in Houston’s eight-run second inning, helping Gerrit Cole and the Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 11-3. Gurriel finished with three hits as the AL West-leading Astros won for the 15th time in 17 games. Jose Altuve drove in two runs and scored twice, and Evan Gattis connected for a pinch-hit homer.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luke Weaver settled in after a shaky first inning to win for the first time in eight starts and Jose Martinez hit a three-run homer to pace the St. Louis Cardinals to an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Weaver (4-6) allowed two runs, both in the first, on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Oregon State has won 109 of 127 baseball games over two seasons with mostly the same cast of players. They see winning a national championship as the only way to validate their body of work. Standing between Oregon State and the title is Arkansas in the best-of-three College World Series finals starting Monday night. Blaine Knight will be Razorbacks’ starting pitcher in Game 1. Beavers coach Pat Casey hasn’t named a starter.

National Headlines

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. has won at Sonoma for the second time in his career, taming the challenging road course for an easy win over Kevin Harvick. The defending Cup Series champion waited to pit until the 81st lap, a full eight laps later than Harvick. The decision left fresher tires on Truex’s car down the stretch and allowed him to pass Harvick for the lead around the final hairpin turn with 20 laps to go.

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Bubba Watson overcame a six-stroke deficit to win his third Travelers Championship title. Watson closed with a 7-under 63 for a 17-under total and a three-shot win over Paul Casey, Stewart Cink (sink), Beau Hossler and J.B. Holmes. Watson became the first three-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, and pulled within one of Billy Casper’s tournament record of four victories.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Scott McCarron came away with the American Family Insurance Championship with an 8-under 64 for a one-stroke victory over hometown player Jerry Kelly. The 52-year-old McCarron birdied Nos. 14-16 and parred the final two to hold on for his first victory of the season and seventh in three years on the PGA Tour Champions. He finished at 15-under 201 at University Ridge.

UNDATED (AP) — Harry Kane scored a hat trick and England secured a place in the last 16 at the World Cup with a 6-1 rout of Panama. Radamel Falcao’s first World Cup goal led Colombia to a 3-0 victory over Poland and kept the team in the running for a spot in the knockout round. Senegal and Japan drew 2-2 in Sunday’s other match.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals have re-signed John Carlson to an eight-year, $64 million contract that allows the Stanley Cup champions to keep the do-it-all defenseman. Carlson led all defensemen with 68 points in the regular season and 20 in the playoffs to help Washington win the Metropolitan Division and then the Stanley Cup. The contract makes Carlson the second-highest-paid player on the Capitals behind Alex Ovechkin.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Atlanta 7 Baltimore 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 5 Seattle 0

Final Tampa Bay 7 N-Y Yankees 6, 12 Innings

Final Cleveland 12 Detroit 2

Final Chi White Sox 10 Oakland 3

Final Houston 11 Kansas City 3

Final Minnesota 2 Texas 0

Final Toronto 7 L-A Angels 6, 10 Innings

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 8 Chi Cubs 6

Final L-A Dodgers 8 N-Y Mets 7, 11 Innings

Final Arizona 3 Pittsburgh 0

Final St. Louis 8 Milwaukee 2

Final Miami 8 Colorado 5

Final San Francisco 3 San Diego 2, 11 Innings

Final Washington 8 Philadelphia 6