Midwest wanting to explain rate changes with meeting in Great Bend

Midwest Energy serves roughly 5,000 customers in Barton County, around 1,950 in Stafford County, and 2,200 in Pawnee County. For those customers, the scheduled public meetings discussing electric rate changes may be important to attend. Midwest Energy is seeking Board of Directors approval for proposed rate changes, effective January 1, 2019.

Mike Morley, Midwest Director of Communications, says the changes would be revenue-neutral for the company, meaning the changes are not all increased bill prices.

Midwest purchased the “W system” from Westar Energy in 2003, and have tried to gradually combine the system with Midwest’s existing rate schedules. Morley says the “W system” rates are significantly lower than those in the “M system” or preexisting Midwest customers prior to 2003.

The last general rate change for Midwest was in 2011. A public meeting to discuss the changes is being held in Great Bend on July 3 at 6 p .m. in Room 30 of the Fine Arts Building at Barton Community College. Another meeting takes place in Macksville on July 5 at 6 p.m. at the American State Bank & Trust Building.

The Board of Directors will vote on the changes July 16 at Midwest Energy Headquarters, 1330 Canterbury Drive in Hays.

If approved, the proposed rate changes will take place over a three-year period. Midwest Energy serves 50,000 electric customers in central and western Kansas.