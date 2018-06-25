Lyons woman hospitalized after Barton Co. crash

BARTON COUNTY— One person was injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Monday in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Versa driven by Meanna Laurin, 25, Lyons was northbound on U.S. 281 three miles north of Great Bend passing a 2016 Peterbilt semi.

The semi driven by Benito Trevino, 54, Halstead, ran the Nissan off the road.

Laurin lost control of the Nissan and struck a 2006 Ford Freestyle driven by Rose Schlyer, 56, Russell.

Laurin was transported to Great Bend Regional Medical Center. Trevino and Schlyer were not injured.

All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.