JUNE 25, 2018

LOST: ALUMINUM RAMP ON FRY STREET SATURDAY AFTERNOON. 620-793-9589

WANTED: SET OF CRUTCHES FOR ADULT MALE, WIRE KENNEL FOR A DOG. 620-793-2653

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, TURTLE DOVES, COCKATIEL, EGGS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: 9 ANGEL PLATES (BRADFORD), YARD TOOLS, FLIP PHONE. 620-786-1945

WANTED: KAYAK. 620-617-1654

FOR SALE: COLLECTION OF CLOWN FIGURINES. 620-793-8100

FOR SALE: 30 GALLON AIR COMPRESSOR, TABLE SAW BLADES, BIRD HOUSES. 620-793-3059

FOR SALE: 1967 FORD F100 W/REBUILT ENGINE/UPDATES. 620-797-0059

FOR SALE: 2009 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE. 620-285-9353

FOR SALE: ALUMINUM TOPPER FOR A 2001 CHEVY S10 W/EXTRAS. 620-603-3602

FOR SALE: 48″X42″ BATHROOM VANITY MIRROR, 19″ FLAT SCREEN TV W/REMOTE. 785-735-4442

FOR SALE: 1971 FORD 2T TRUCK W/WO AUGER. 785-531-0220

FREE: KITCHEN TABLE & CHAIRS 3600 ROBIN ROAD & LINCOLN.

FOR SALE: PATIO TABLE W/GLASS TOP. 620-868-1016

FOR SALE: LEATHER BOOK COVER W/ZIPPER/HANDLE, BISSEL VACUUM CLEANER, GROCERY CART. 620-797-0753

FOR SALE: 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU, TRACTOR TIRES 20.8/42, JOHN DEERE SKIDSTEER. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: WHEEL LARGE FOR A LARGER PERSON. 620-786-0701

FOR SALE: RETRO FORMICA TABLE. 620-793-5108

FOR SALE: FISHING RODS & REELS. WANTED: SMALL REFRIGERATOR. 620-791-7510

FOR SALE: SNAPPER 21″ LAWNMOWER, 2 CEILING FANS. 620-797-3796

FOR SALE: OAK KITCHEN CABINETS 620-786-9940

FOR SALE: 2 BABY CALVES ON THE BOTTLE. 620-786-5275

FOR SALE: ADIRONDACK CHAIRS, WHITE TABLE, CHILD’S CHINA CABINET. 620-282-9331

FOR SALE: 2001 DODGE DAKOTA FOR PARTS. 620-282-3364

FOR SALE: LIGHT FIXTURES, HALL LIGHT FIXTURES, OAK TV STAND. 620-792-6560

