Fire damages century-old Kansas church

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A fire Sunday did extensive damage to a 100-year-old church in Andale.

Due to the demand for water needed to fight the fire, city officials asked residents to limit water use.

According to a social media report from Andale Police. “We are asking that you please limit your water use today in the city of Andale.

Due to the large amount of water needed to fight the fire at the St. Joseph Church.”

Fire crews from Sedgwick County, the Wichita fire department, Newton, Colwich. Valley Center, Mount Hope, and Sedgwick County EMS responded to the fire just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Two firefighters were transported for treatment of minor injuries, according to officials.

The church held a Mass Sunday morning at the Andale High School Auditorium. Parishioners also met outside the damaged church on Sunday evening, according to their social media account.

Authorities have not released details on what caused the fire. Lightning is a possibility.