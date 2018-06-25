Final numbers in for Radium Road bridge project

Barton County Commissioners Monday approved an additional $13,979.50 that was needed to pay for all the work items for the deck repair on the Radium Road Bridge that crosses the Ark River on SW 50 Avenue. Here’s Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman.

Barry McManaman Audio

Back in December, Commissioners approved an additional $54,340 in repair costs, of which $4,300 was for additional structural steel to be welded on the bridge ends with the balance to be used to pay for patching. McManaman says the nature of the repair work made it difficult to predict how much actual work would need to been done to the deck structure.

Barry McManaman Audio

The work to repair the bridge began last fall and limited traffic to one lane that was controlled by a traffic light. The project was completed on May 11th.