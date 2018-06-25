Cop Shop (6/22 – 6/24)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/22)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:08 a.m. an accident was reported at 330 E. US 56 Highway.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:04 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 34 NE 90 Avenue in Ellinwood.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:27 a.m. an accident was reported at 39 NW 50 Road.

Theft

At 11 a.m. a theft was reported at 403 NE 110 Avenue in Ellinwood.

At 11:47 a.m. a theft was reported at 325 Marla Street.

At 1:59 p.m. a theft was reported at 421 Centre Street in Pawnee Rock.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:55 p.m. an accident was reported at 3307 17th Street.

6/23

Criminal Damage

At 12:21 p.m. a case was taken for arson/criminal damage at 1175 NW 90 Avenue in Olmitz.

Fire

At 4:30 p.m. a fire was reported at 136 NE Santa Fe Trail.

ATV Accident / Incident

At 8:25 p.m. an ATV accident / incident was reported at 134 SE 50 Road.

6/24

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:18 p.m. an accident was reported in the 1100 block of E. US 56 Highway in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/22)

Accident

At 1 p.m. an accident was reported at 3209 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:51 p.m. a driverless vehicle rolled back and struck a parked vehicle at 1222 Kansas Avenue.

At 5:09 p.m. an accident was reported at 1008 Hubbard Street.

At 6:33 p.m. an accident was reported at 1001 Main Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:19 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 816 Pine Pl.

Burglary / In Progress

At 9:51 p.m. a report of someone trying to open the front door of her residence was made at 2501 5th Street.

Fire

At 10:26 p.m. an electric transformer was arching behind the residence at 3616 17th Street. Wheatland responded.

Theft

At 10:41 p.m. Janay Clark reported theft of $300 from her purse at 1026 Jefferson Street.

Assault

At 11:41 p.m. Colletta Mogbo reported Gerald Martin threatening her with a knife at 721 Williams Street.

6/23

Traffic Arrest

At 2:20 a.m. Jose Pasos was arrested for DUI in the 1100 block of Main Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:46 a.m. Jose Paso was arrested on a Saline County warrant in the 1100 block of Main Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:47 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 2601 Dry Creek.

Fire

At 12:03 p.m. a car on fire was reported in the 1000 block of the 281 Bypass. Just overheated.

Heat Exposure

At 1:05 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3907 Broadway Avenue.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 2:32 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2102 30th Street.

Theft

At 3:23 p.m. a theft was reported at 1014 Odell Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:12 p.m. a report of mowing and a rock broke a window at 2219 Canterbury Ln.

At 5:45 p.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.

Fire

At 6:34 p.m. a grass fire was reported at 2209 29th Street.

Theft

At 9:19 p.m. Dillons, 1811 Main Street, reported a male and female leaving the store without paying for groceries.

6/24

Burglary / In Progress

At 1:06 a.m. a report of someone breaking into the apartment next door at 5925 Eisenhower Ct A. Damage was found and the residence was searched for intrusion.

Traffic Arrest

At 3:54 a.m. Paige Vansteenberg was arrested for DWS in the 900 block of Williams Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:12 a.m. Riggs Dimmet was arrested for a BTSO and Stafford County warrant in the 900 block of Williams Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 11:30 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 28th Street & Williams Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:43 a.m. Jerome Maravilla was arrested on a Barton County warrant.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:08 p.m. an accident was reported at 5813 Rosewood Dr.

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:25 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2201 26th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:32 p.m. an accident was reported at 4800 10th Street.