Camp Hope wraps up another year at Camp Aldrich

Camp Hope came to a close last Saturday at Barton Community College’s Camp Aldrich. It was the 36th year for the camp designed for children ages 5-17 that have been affected by cancer.

Volunteer Michelle Brown says the leadership of Camp Hope is what makes the week-long camp so successful and fun for the campers.

Brown started coming to Camp Hope at age 8 after being informed of the camp just northeast of Great Bend by her oncologist Dr. David Rosen. Brown, originally from Medicine Lodge, was diagnosed with cancer at 7 years old and kept coming back to the camp for 10 years.

Brown was one of 117 volunteers for the 2018 Camp Hope, and one of 25 former campers that served as volunteers. There were 72 campers that participated in the free camp this year that included fishing, hiking, arts and crafts, sports, movies, and a talent show.