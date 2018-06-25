Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/22 – 6/24)

6/22

BOOKED: Sterling Mills of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving under the influence with bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Cody Day of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for probation violation, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Eric Tauscher of Alexander on Barton County District Court warrant for battery, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Dontae Adams for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, criminal use of weapons, possession of substance, bond revoked, no bond.

BOOKED: Jonathan Stemm of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence for 30 days.

BOOKED: Fredrick James Silas McNett of Great Bend for revoked bond on BTDC case for distribution of heroin, possession of paraphernalia x2, no drug tax stamp, aggravated endangering a child x2, criminal use of explosives, possession of stolen property, distribute marijuana, no bond.

BOOKED: Marcus Bryant of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: John Lynch of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Brian Fox of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond is set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Sterling Mills of Great Bend on GBMC case for driving under the influence after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Eric Tauscher of Alexander on BCDC warrant for battery after posting $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Fred Kendrick of Tuba City, AZ received a 48-hour OR on GBMC case for criminal trespass.

RELEASED: Benson Begay of Great Bend received a 48-hour OR bond on GBMC case for criminal trespass.

RELEASED: Brian Fox of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, posted bond through A-1 Bail Bonding with $1,000.

6/23

BOOKED: Juan Gonzalez Jr. of Houston, TX on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, driving with no headlights, no DL in possession, no seat belt and expired tag with bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond. Saline County District Court warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $1,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Derrick Buess of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: John Wilkinson of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,000 cash only.

RELEASED: Juan Gonzalez Jr. of Houston, TX on GBMC case for DUI, driving with no headlights, no DL in possession, no seat belt, and expired tax after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding. Saline County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,500 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Fernando Acosta of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, cash bond of $1,063 posted.

6/24

BOOKED: Paige Vansteenburgh of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, no insurance and expired tag with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Dimitt Riggs of Lyons on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hallucinogenic and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. Stafford County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jerome T. Maravilla on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Julio Torres of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 C/S.

RELEASED: Paige Vansteenburgh on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jerome T. Maravilla on BCDC warrant for failure to appear with a $5,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Marcus Bryant of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: John Lynch of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.