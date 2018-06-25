Barton County scrambling to update voter rolls after court decision

Like most other counties in Kansas, the Barton County Election Office is updating voter rolls after a federal court decision last week found that the requirement for additional proof of citizenship documents was unconstitutional. More than 25,000 Kansans whose voter registration applications had been listed as incomplete for lack of proof-of-citizenship documents are now being updated. Here’s Barton County Clerk and Election Officer Donna Zimmerman.

Donna Zimmerman Audio

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson’s ruling that the state law violated the right to vote under the U.S. Constitution and the National Voter Registration Act will also make it easier for new wannabe voters to register for this year’s August primary and November general election. Zimmerman says her office had been planning ahead as best as possible for the scenario that has now become reality.

Donna Zimmerman Audio

As of Monday, Barton County had restored voter registration applicants to active status for 126 Suspense voters. There were 69 canceled voters due to time constraints for providing proof of citizenship.

The policy had been championed by Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who has pushed such laws nationwide.

Kobach, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, has said he plans to appeal. But courts had already previously temporarily blocked Kobach from fully enforcing the Kansas law. pushed such laws nationwide.