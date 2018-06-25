2 Kansas men jailed after late-night traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects

Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger car near 158th Road on U.S. 75 in Jackson County for a traffic infraction, according to sheriff Tim Morse.

The encounter resulted in two men being arrested on drug charges. The driver, Jason Floyd Castle, 48, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and transporting an open container.

The passenger, John Daniel Santos, 49, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The two men are being held in the Jackson County Jail.