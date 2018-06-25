Royals indicate interest in Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich

The Kansas City Royals acknowledged this week they are considering signing Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich, who in 2012 pleaded guilty to sexually molesting a 6-year-old member of his family.

Kansas City Royals General Manager Dayton Moore called the matter a “complex issue” and the Royals are still gathering facts.

“We’re still gathering information and we’re gathering facts,” Moore said. “We feel like we know the player well. It’s tough on the kid, tough on the family and tough on everyone. It’s a complex issue.”

Last year, he left the team before the College World Series after it was revealed he had pleaded guilty to molesting a young relative when he was 15.

The university allowed him to return to the team this year. He served two years of probation and went through a treatment program but denied wrongdoing in recent interviews with Sports Illustrated and The New York Times.

“I always denied anything ever happened,” Heimlich told The Times. “Even after I pled guilty, which was a decision me and my parents thought was the best option to move forward as a family.”

During his collegiate career, he won the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year twice.

So far in 2018, he’s 16-2 with a 2.80 ERA. Oregon State and Arkansas will play in the finals of the College World Series.

“We’re doing everything we can to gather information and feel comfortable,” Moore said. “It’s a tough tough thing. There’s no need for us to move really, really quickly with anything.”

Lisa Mizell of the Child Protection Center is part of a group that advocates for victims of child abuse.

“People assume that children with problematic sexual behaviors have something intrinsically wrong with them and that’s just not always the case,” she said. “Children are given more forgiveness and more dispensation if the right intervention is given.”

She says teenagers who receive the right counseling are extremely unlikely to repeat their actions.

“It can be dealt with,” he said. “They can live productive lives and never have problems again.”