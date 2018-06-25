100-mile-per-hour wind gusts from Sunday storm

GOVE COUNTY — Sunday’s storm brought heavy rain and damaging winds to western Kansas. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 95 and over 100-miles-per-hour in Gove and Logan County.

Rainbow on the backside of the widespread rainfall east of Goodland. #kswx pic.twitter.com/WLsmU2obQG — NWS Goodland (@NWSGoodland) June 25, 2018

The winds toppled trees the area and brought down power lines in Winona, according to the Gove County sheriff’s department.

Gusts of over 70-miles-per-hour were reported in Seward and Kearny County. Many areas of western Kansas reported wind gusts over 60 miles-per-hour.

Power was reported out for a time in Gray County, according to the sheriff’s department. A parked semi was blown over one mile west of Cimarron.

The National Weather Service reported street flooding in Oberlin and Norton. Water was reported two-feed deep in some intersections in Bird City.

There are no reports of injury from Sunday’s storm.