1 hospitalized, teen jailed after Kan. fleeing vehicle pursuit crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident during the chase of stolen car suspect late Saturday in Sedgwick County.

The chase began just before 11p.m. when an officer saw a stolen car whose driver refused to stop, according to officer Paul Cruz. One of the officers pursuing the fleeing driver crashed into another vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Chevy Malibu driven by Michael S. Blackwell, 22, Wichita, was eastbound on Lincoln Street in the right lane. The driver had yielded for one Wichita Police Department vehicle which was actively pursuing with all emergency lights and sirens activated.

After the Wichita police unit passed, the Malibu moved into the left lane to turn onto Sylvan Lane.

A secondary pursuit vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Keith J. Dean, 22, Wichita, with all emergency equipment activate traveled into the westbound lanes to avoid the Malibu.

The passenger side front corner of the Charger struck driver front corner of the Malibu.

A passenger in the Malibu Rebecca Clark, 33, Wichita was transported to Wesley Medical Center.

Blackway and Keith were not injured. The fleeing teenager driver was captured and taken to a juvenile detention facility.