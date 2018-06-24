Sunday Sports Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa hit a game-ending RBI single in the 12th inning, lifting the Houston Astros to a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. George Springer led off the 12th with a walk, and Alex Bregman followed with a bloop single into shallow right field that fell between three players. An error by Ryan Goins allowed Springer to advance to third. After reigning AL MVP Jose Altuve was walked intentionally, Correa singled into right-center gap against Justin Grimm.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kevin Abel and Jake Mulholland combined on a four-hitter, Tyler Malone hit his third home run of the College World Series, and Oregon State survived some ninth-inning drama to beat Mississippi State 5-2 to reach the best-of-three finals against Arkansas. As they did in 2006, when they won the first of two straight national titles, the Beavers came back from losing their CWS opener to win four straight and make the finals.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Yadier Molina homered twice to back a strong start by Miles Mikolas and lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina’s two-run homer in the sixth inning off reliever Jeremy Jeffress gave St. Louis the lead and the Cardinals held on behind the pitching of Mikolas and four relievers.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi had a goal and two assists and Khiry Shelton scored a late goal in Sporting Kansas City’s 3-2 comeback victory over the Houston Dynamo. Sporting KC (9-2-5) hasn’t lost since April 28 and is unbeaten in its last seven matches.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder has received a three-year contract extension, with his annual pay boosted to $950,000. Holder was making $640,000 this year at OSU. The school won 49 Big 12 Conference championships in 11 sports and six NCAA championships under him.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw worked three innings in his first outing since coming off the disabled list. Kershaw allowed two runs and five hits in the Dodgers’ 8-3 win over the Mets in New York. Kershaw had been sidelined since June 1 with a lower back strain, his second stint on the DL this season.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony plans to opt in and take the $28 million he is due next season. The Thunder traded for Anthony and Paul George to join Russell Westbrook before last season. Anthony averaged 16.2 points per game, but he struggled at times in his new role as a spot shooter.

UNDATED (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames have pulled off a deal that sends defenseman Dougie Hamilton to Raleigh. Hamilton played all 82 games for the Flames last season, scoring 17 goals and 44 points with a plus-1. The Hurricanes also receive winger Micheal Ferland and prospect Adam Fox from Calgary for center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Noah Hanifin.

MOSCOW (AP) — Toni Kroos scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time from outside the penalty area, and 10-man Germany rallied to beat Sweden 2-1 to stay alive at the World Cup. Earlier, Mexico moved closer to a spot in the round of 16 by beating South Korea 2-1. And Belgium defeated Tunisia 5-2 in the highest-scoring game so far in the tournament.

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Paul Casey owns a four-shot lead through three rounds of the PGA’s Travelers Championship near Hartford. Casey had six birdies and an eagle in an 8-under 62 that leaves him 16 under for the tournament, four shots ahead of Russell Henley. J.B. Holmes, Anirban Lahiri and third-round leader Brain Harman were 11 under.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Baltimore 7 Atlanta 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 7 Chi White Sox 6

Final Texas 9 Minnesota 6

Final Tampa Bay 4 N-Y Yankees 0

Final Cleveland 4 Detroit 1

Final Seattle 7 Boston 2

Final Houston 4 Kansas City 3, 12 Innings

Final Toronto 4 L-A Angels 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 6 Colorado 2

Final San Francisco 5 San Diego 3

Final Arizona 7 Pittsburgh 2

Final Philadelphia 5 Washington 3

Final Cincinnati 11 Chi Cubs 2

Final St. Louis 3 Milwaukee 2

Final L-A Dodgers 8 N-Y Mets 3

World Cup

Belgium 5 Tunisia 2

Mexico 2 South Korea 1

Germany 2 Sweeden 1