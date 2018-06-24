Monday Weather

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Breezy.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.