Monday Weather

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy.

Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Breezy.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.