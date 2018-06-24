Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Out and About Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include staff from the Kansas Oil and Gas Museum.

9A-10A           Trading Post with Matt McBain

10A-11A        “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory 

11A-11:30     “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society. 

11:30-12P     “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include the Assistant Dean of Distance Learning at Barton Community College Claudia Mather who will discuss all the programs available from BartOnline. (Encore Presentation) 

12P-12:30     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Cole Reif  

1P-2:30          Dave Ramsey Show  

2:30-6:30       Major League Baseball – LA Angels @ Kansas City Royals 

6:30-9P          ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”