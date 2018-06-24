Missing teen from Amber Alert found, investigation continues

KANSAS CITY – Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate a shooting and reported abduction.

Just before 6:00p.m. Saturday, Brajaean Sledge walked into to a Kansas City Missouri Police Station and identified herself to authorities, according to a media release from KC Police.

She was uninjured. She was talking with detectives in connection with investigation into the shooting and robbery. Anthony King still remains a person of interest that police would like to talk to.

——–

KANSAS CITY —The Amber Alert issued for a missing 15-year-old Kansas City girl was canceled Friday afternoon but she is still missing.

Based on extensive investigation today, we can no longer confirm that Brajean Sledge was abducted, according to Kansas City police.

Police believe Sledge is in the company of a person of interest Anthony King.

Authorities described King as an 18-year-old black male, 5-feet-8 and weighs 140 pounds.

King is considered to be a person of interest in several crimes in connection with this incident, according to police.

Sledge was reported missing after her grandfather was found shot.

Police were called Thursday night to a home where the grandfather was found wounded. He is hospitalized in stable condition.

The man told police he didn’t know the suspect who shot him before leaving with the victim’s granddaughter, Brajaean Sledge. The suspect drove away in the victim’s car.

————–

KANSAS CITY —Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl abducted in Kansas City on Thursday.

Brqajaean Sledge was reported missing after her grandfather was found shot.

Sledge is described as 5-foot-8, weighs 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police are searching for a 2017 Kia Forte with the Missouri license plate, MB5-G5B.

The suspect drove away in the victim’s car.

Authorities believe the suspect is between the ages of 18 and 20 and may be armed and dangerous.

A potential motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.