Midwest schedules meeting in Great Bend to discuss electric rate changes

Midwest Energy is seeking Board of Directors approval for proposed electric rate changes, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

A Public meeting to discuss the changes is being held in Great Bend on July 3 at 6 p.m., at Barton County Community College, Fine Arts Building, Room 30. Another meeting takes place in Macksville on July 5 at 6 p.m., at the American State Bank & Trust Building. Previous meetings on the rate changes were held in Hays and Colby. All Midwest Energy customers are welcome to attend.

The rate changes, if approved, would be revenue-neutral for the company. This is Midwest Energy’s first general electric rate change since 2011. It is needed to address significant differences between similar customers on the M and W Systems, as well as simplify rate structures. If approved, the proposed rate changes will take place over a three-year period. Details on the proposed rate changes are available on the Midwest Energy website at www.mwenergy.com/residential/electric-rate-changes.

Midwest Energy is a customer-owned cooperative, serving 50,000 electric and 42,000 natural gas customers in central and western Kansas.