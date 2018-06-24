Kan. man, teens caught with counterfeit cash and fake IDs

MCPHERSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating 3 suspects on a variety of allegations.

During a search of a home in the 500 block of Hancock by McPherson Police on Thursday, officers found 46 grams of marijuana, counterfeit bills, checks, and altered identification cards.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Zachary Johnson on a warrant and 18-year-old Caitlyn Finley for interference with a law enforcement officer. A 17-year-old who was not identified was arrested for distribution of marijuana.

McPherson Police say the United States Secret Service assisted in a follow-up investigation and will be pursuing federal charges of counterfeiting corporate securities, counterfeiting money and aggravated identity theft against Johnson and Finley.