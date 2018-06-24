Great Bend featured in Kansas! Magazine

The City of Great Bend was featured heavily in the Summer 2018 edition of Kansas! Magazine. The magazine has over 25,000 subscribers that were able view and read about attractions and things to do on a weekend in Great Bend.

Community Coordinator Christina Hayes was excited about the recognition the City received after the magazine contacted her.

Christina Hayes Audio

The feature titled “A Great Bend Weekend” takes tourists through a weekend of activities including the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo, canoeing on the Arkansas River, birdwatching at Cheyenne Bottoms, and plenty of local dining options.

Kansas! Magazine features people, communities, food, cultures, and scenery from around the state in each edition.