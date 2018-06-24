Easy way to determine if ballgames are ‘a go’ after weather in Great Bend

One of the biggest battles of scheduling sporting events throughout the summer is with mother nature. Rain and storms cause delays or postponements, but the Great Bend Recreation Commission has acquired the services of Rainout Line. The service allows residents to quickly find out if ballfields in Great Bend are useable for practices, games, or other events.

Rec Center Sports Director Chris Umphres says the phone line or the online application makes it easy to figure out the status of fields.

The service allows anyone to call 620-792-3214 to receive the updates or download the app to your phone. Once downloaded, you can receive notifications for certain fields when their statuses change so you do not have to constantly check the app.

The service includes updates for all baseball fields including T-Ball fields, Cavanaugh Soccer Complex, tennis courts, swimming lessons, Rec Center activities, and more in Great Bend.