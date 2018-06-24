Bat Cats fall again in El Dorado 12-8

El Dorado jumped to an early lead on the Great Bend Bat Cats Saturday night and never looked back in posting a 12-8 Jayhawk League victory at McDonald Park in El Dorado.

The Broncos took a 6-0 lead after the first two innings before Great Bend pushed across 4 runs in the top of the 3rd to make it 6-4. But the Broncos kept pushing across runs themselves, scoring 2 more runs in the 3rd and 1 in the 4th to lead 9-4.

Great Bend pulled within one at 9-8 with a four run 8th but El Dorado would again answer with three in the bottom of the 8th to lead 12-8 which would end up being the final score.

Great Bend falls to 9-11 overall and 4-10 in the Jayhawk League while El Dorado improved to 6-8 in league place.

Weather permitting, the Broncos will look for the series sweep Sunday night at 7 p.m. in El Dorado.