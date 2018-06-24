Bat Cats drop finale in El Dorado 8-0

The El Dorado Broncos completed a three game sweep of the Great Bend Bat Cats Sunday afternoon with an 8-0 home victory at McDonald Stadium.

El Dorado broke open a close game by scoring two in the 6th, three in the 7th and two more in the 8th to pull away from the Bat Cats who managed only two hits on the day and committed four errors.

Great Bend falls to 9-12 overall and 4-11 in the Jayhawk League while El Dorado improved to 7-8 in league play.

The Bat Cats take Monday off before opening a three game series at home Tuesday night against the Derby Twins.