Barton Athletics finishes 3rd in NATYCAA Cup standings, 11th nationally in Learfield Directors’ Cup

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College athletic teams’ success on the field this past season enabled the Cougars to finish 3rd nationally in the annual NATYCAA Cup standings. Presented annually since 2004, the National Alliance of Two Year College Athletics Administrators (NATYCCA) recognizes the combined excellence of 2-year schools in athletics with standings based on points scored at National events.

Barton earned 138 points toward the Cup during the 2017-18 sports season to finish behind Iowa Central Community College’s 179 points and Tyler Junior College’s 159.75 points.

The Cougars were joined by fellow Region VI members on the NATYCAA standings with Cloud County Community College in 10th with 83.5 points and Cowley College one slot behind in 11th with 81.5 points. Hutchinson Community College (56.25 points) and Butler Community College (55 points) cracked the Top-25 placing 20th and 21st respectively.

The nation’s two-year colleges are divided into three divisions with the Cougars in the Scholarship Division, Rowan College winning the Non-Scholarship Division while Mt. San Antonio College captured the State Associations Division. Combining the three divisions, Iowa Central was awarded the Learfield Directors’ Cup as Rochester and Mt. San Antonio placing second and third respectively with Barton placing just out of the top ten with an 11th place standing.

The NATYCAA Cup recognizes the outstanding overall programs in two-year colleges from throughout the entire country. Each college is allowed to score points from their top-five programs per gender in the highest level of competition within their division. Each sport is treated equally so that the champion of each sport earns 20 points towards their NATYCAA Cup total. Second place finishes earn 19 points, third place earns 18 points, etc.

Standings

NJCAA Scholarship Division Top-10

1. Iowa Central CC, 179 points

2. Tyler JC, 159.75

3. Barton CC, 138

4. Iowa Western CC, 130.5

5. South Plains College, 126.5

6. College of Southern Idaho, 103.5

7. Central Arizona College, 103

8. Monroe CC, 99.5

9. Western Texas College, 88.5

10. Cloud County CC, 83.5

NJCAA Non-Scholarship Division Top-10

1. Rowan College of Gloucester County, 153 points

2. Herkimer County CC, 136

3. Suffolk County CC, 130.5

4. Onondaga CC, 121

5. Harper College, 111.5

6. Nassau CC, 108.5

7. Kingsborough CC, 86

8. Mohawk Valley CC, 83

9. Erie CC, 81

10. Sandhills CC, 77.5

State Associations Division Top-10

1. Mt. San Antonio College, 175 points

2. Sierra College, 153.5

3. San Joaquin Delta College, 149.5

4. Orange Coast College, 148

5. Fresno City College, 144

6. Cerritos College, 143.5

7. Riverside College and American River College, 142.5

9. Community College of Spokane, 141.5

10. Santa Rosa College, 101.5

Learfield Directors’ Cup Top-11

1. Iowa Central CC, 186 points

2. Rowan College of Gloucester County, 181

3. Mt. San Antonio College, 175

4. Tyler JC, 166.75

5. Herkimer County CC, 164

6. Suffolk County CC, 158.5

7. Sierra College, 153.5

8. San Joaquin Delta College, 149.5

9. Onondaga CC, 149

10. Orange Coast College, 148

11. Barton CC, 145