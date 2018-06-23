Weekend Weather

Great Bend Post

Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and night, with the greatest threat generally along and west of the Flint Hills. Large hail, damaging winds, very heavy rainfall and perhaps a few tornadoes are possible. While there remains some uncertainty surrounding thunderstorm timing, location and coverage, early indications suggest this could be a higher-end severe weather event. Stay tuned.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. South southeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 96.

Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy.

Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy.

Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Breezy.