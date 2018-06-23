Weekend Weather

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. South southeast wind around 7 mph.
Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 96.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Breezy.