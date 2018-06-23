Weekend Weather

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.



Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. South southeast wind around 7 mph.



Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.



Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.



Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 7 to 9 mph.



Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.



Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 96.



Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.



Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.



Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.



Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy.



Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy.



Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Breezy.