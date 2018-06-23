New group for female entrepreneurs in Barton County

Are you a woman entrepreneur, a woman in business, or perhaps you are thinking of starting a business? Then, you need to join The Tribe! A new group has formed in Barton County, designed to help women support and encourage one another in their professional endeavors. The Tribe gathers on the third Thursday of each month at a local restaurant (location changes each month).

The informal gatherings provide an opportunity to discuss new ideas, get input from other women in business, celebrate successes, help each other solve business problems, and most of all build relationships with other business women! For more information or to get involved, visit their Facebook page, or contact Sonya Rein at 620-617-8195.