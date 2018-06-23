Kansas teen held on $160K Bond on drug, rape allegations

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen suspect on drug, sex and burglary allegations.

Just before 11:30p.m. Friday, officers arrested Tommie Baggett, 18, Manhattan, at a residence in the 1400 Block of Hartman Place, according to the Riley County Police Department booking report.

Baggett is being held on a Bond of $150,000 on requested charges that include rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated battery that included a weapon, and aggravated burglary.

He is also accused of marijuana distribution that included a Bond of $10,000, according to the RCPD.

No additional details were released early Saturday.

In April, police arrested Baggett on requested charges of rape, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated burglary involving a weapon, according to the Riley County Police Department booking report.

In January, police arrested Baggett for the alleged sale of depressants, contributing to a child’s misconduct and felony possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.